Phoebe offers update on vaccine supply after rescheduling Americus appointments

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System said it anticipates receiving shipments of the Moderna vaccine this week, after a vaccination site in Americus had to reschedule vaccinations due to delivery delays because of bad weather.
Phoebe and Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) said they can only give what they have in supply.
Julie Miller, the emergency preparedness coordinator at Phoebe, said they can do a little planning, but they don’t have control over when they receive a direct shipment.
“It’s always got to come to us, there’s always a shipment process and we want to make sure everyone is aware of that, but we feel very confident about what we have scheduled,” said Miller. To say this is a regular basis of every Monday Tuesday Wednesday that’s not a guarantee, but usually, it’s the first part of each week.”
Miller, along with Shelley Spires, the CEO of Albany Area Primary Health Care, said getting people vaccinated has been a group effort.
“We realized that we had 59 first doses, and so we quickly picked up the phone, we called phoebe and we were like, ‘Look they can do Pfizer because they’ve not had any doses,’” said Spires.
Spires said they’ve had shortages, but because of these partnerships, it’s never been at zero.
“For the past two weeks we didn’t receive vaccinations and I think that it was a situation where the weather played a big role on getting those shipments,” said Spires.
Ronda Arline, the director of nursing with AAPHC said with shipment delays, they have had to push back appointments.
“We order weekly and we usually know about Monday afternoon whether we’re getting or whether we’re not, so it’s always a surprise,” said Arline.
Spires said partnerships with “You Save It” and Phoebe have been important in monitoring supply for appointments.
“Because I feel like if we let them go, we may not get them back, and we want to be able to get those needles in those arms,” said Spires.
Both AAPHC and Phoebe said they are monitoring supply levels closely to make sure scheduled appointments can happen.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.