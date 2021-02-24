New grocery stores placed in Albany’s hardest hit food deserts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three new Food Lion grocery stores were placed in some of the hardest hit food deserts in Albany.
Shoppers and staff said the new stores will give Albany more options for groceries.
Food Lion staff said shoppers won’t have to make different stops for certain products. They said shoppers will be able to find meats, beverages and many more at fair prices.
The stores were able to re-hire most of the former Harvey’s employees as well.
They believe their family atmosphere will set them apart from the competition.
One shopper said she was impressed by what she saw while shopping.
”The prices at some of the big stores, we know about their meat prices were way too high. I couldn’t buy their meat there but I would buy sodas, that’s what I’m talking about. I’d have to go to different places to buy stuff and everything here is the low prices I would pay,” Samantha Smith, a shopper, said.
Food Lion staff has a stand when you come into the store. They’re doing sign-ups for MVP cards, which will help you save money while shopping.
