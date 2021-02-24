Mitchell Co. plans to address dirt road issues

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County leaders plan to solve a constant issue in their county.
Over the past year, some of the roads in Mitchell County are washing away because of a large amount of rain.
Mitchell County Administrator Gary Rice announced in a Monday commission meeting that they will have their road department work six days instead of five. They believe the extra day will keep them on top of the dirt road issues.
Morey Road has gotten most of the complaints, according to Mitchell County officials.
Mitchell County leaders said they had 14 inches of rain total over the past couple of weeks.
Leaders said there’s not a lot of long-term fix repairs that can be right now.
Mitchell County officials believe if you try to do work on roads while they’re this wet currently, it will create another problem.
The county has a tracking system to see if a road has been worked on or not.
Rice said he wants to avoid temporary fixes.
”If we just continue to try to patch, patch and patch, that’s not the answer to it. We got to have someone come in to help us do a complete design of a drainage system to get that water from crossing that road,” Rice said.
Rice said he isn’t sure at this time who will help do the design.
This process, Rice pointed out, could take longer than expected.
Residents in the area believe the issue is based on a creek that’s closed off.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.