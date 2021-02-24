Lowndes Co. to help raise awareness for suicide prevention

”We are trying to reach people who are in a world of pain and let them know that there is light at the end of the tunnel. That suicide does not have to be the option, it is the problem in fact and that their lives are valued that they worthy and they do matter and we want to show them not just tell them. We want to show them that they matter by opening up this event for them say ‘come one, come all and let’s have a conversation about hope and healing and recovery,’” said Hines.