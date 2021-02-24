Lee Co. Commission votes on paramedic pay increase

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County paramedics are getting a raise.
In a 3-2 vote, commissioners decided to give a $2 per hour pay increase Tuesday night during a regularly scheduled meeting.
Their pay will now be closer to $17 an hour.
Chairman Billy Mathis said their paramedics aren’t paid enough and this is much needed.
Mathis said the first pay period in March is when staff wants to put this raise in place.
Bureau of Labor statistics said the medium pay for paramedics in the United States is $17.02 per hour, according to its latest stats from 2019.
Recently, commissioners gave others in the county a pay raise, you can read about that by clicking here.
