GOHS grant helps DDS stay current with criminal convictions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) was awarded a grant of over $300,000 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to support, maintain, and upgrade the State of Georgia Electronic Conviction Processing System (GECPS), according to Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
DDS said GECPS provides a secure, electronic transmission of conviction data from Georgia courts to meet a federally mandated time frame for posting convictions to individual driving records within ten days of adjudication.
“I appreciate the continued support from GOHS which has allowed DDS to get more courts reporting electronically, improve total errors being submitted and reduce the number of late transmissions. We will now also focus on updating systems, adding a web service for smaller courts to submit conviction data while also expanding training and outreach,” said Commissioner Moore.
GECPS requires Georgia’s 903 courts to submit convictions in a standard format, and then correct and resubmit any convictions containing errors. DDS said previous years’ funding from GOHS has helped them modernize and re-structure the GECPS program for a more secure, streamlined, and accurate process.
The new award also funds the GECPS Outreach Program Manager, a web developer for program upgrades, and an auditor, who will work with courts to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the data submission process.
Funding for GECPS has allowed DDS to develop procedures that have reduced errors in conviction reporting to below 2.5 percent, train court clerks and judges/solicitors (virtually and in-person) on GECPS, and perform desk audits on non-compliant courts in the hopes of bringing them into compliance.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.