Coffee Co. man enters guilty plea for meth distribution

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County man is looking at 20 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, according to the United States Department of Justice.
Demetrius Brown, aka “Jersey,” 42, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of meth, in the Brunswick U.S. District Court.
Brown is facing 20 years in federal prison, followed by at least three years of supervised release.
“Our law enforcement partners did outstanding work in uncovering and shutting down Demetrius Brown’s poison pill factory,” said David Estes, acting U.S. attorney. “We applaud their work in eradicating the illegal drug trade in our community.”
The Department of Justice said Brown was previously convicted of multiple felonies, including assault on a law enforcement officer and drug distribution on school property, which happened while he was in New Jersey before coming to Georgia.
“The investigation of Brown began in 2019 when the Coffee County Drug Unit determined Brown was selling pills purportedly containing ecstasy,” the Department of Justice said in a release. “Law enforcement conducted two controlled purchases before executing a search warrant at Brown’s home, discovering a pill press, other materials used for manufacturing methamphetamine pills, and four firearms.”
“We hope the conviction of Demetrius Brown will serve as a major wake-up call to those attempting to manufacture and distribute illegal drugs in Coffee County,” Sheriff Doyle Wooten said. “We are actively partnering with state and federal officials and law enforcement agencies to aggressively target the sources of drug distribution in our area, and we will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent the law allows.”
There is no parole in the federal system, according to the Department of Justice.
