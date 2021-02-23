A break from winter’s chill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely gorgeous with wall to wall sunshine and warm 70s Tuesday. Thanks to high pressure the dry conditions continue through Thursday. Look for increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain Friday through the weekend.
Otherwise it’s beginning to feel more like spring with above average temperatures. The average high is 66° and the average low 42°. Highs top low to upper 70s around 80 while lows rise from the low 40s to low 60s into next week.
Early week brings isolated to scattered showers as the spring-like warmth continues. Definitely an early taste of spring.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.