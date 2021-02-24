Albany Museum of Art showcases pandemic creativity through ‘Art Ball in a Box’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many nonprofits are still facing struggles due to the pandemic, including museums.
“Museums all over the world are dealing with the pandemic very seriously,” said Andy Wulf, the Albany Museum of Art executive director. “Whether you are a large, medium or small institution, fundraising is probably one of the larger challenges.”
The Art Ball is usually the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Albany Museum of Art. However, during a pandemic, organizers knew they had to put safety first.
“Traditionally, our art ball has been an event inside of the museum for 200 plus of our supporters, but that didn’t seem very COVID respectful,” said Art Ball Co-Chair Puddin Bass.
The solution? Art Ball in a Box. You can buy a package with party favorites like champagne, snacks and even decorations.
“To make it your own event. So you can use your creativity at home. A lot of different minds came together,” said Bass. “It began as separate dinner parties in different peoples’ homes and culminated to this party in a box.”
Wulf said it’s important to keep events like this going because art offers something special, especially during a pandemic.
“Offering folks a place of respite and calm and healing,” said Wulf.
You can pick up your art box packages on March 12 and 13.
The Albany Museum of Art will also have a virtual auction that will run from March 13 to the 16.
