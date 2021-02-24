Update: Accidents on Highway 82 cleared

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two accidents have been reported on Highway 82, according to Lewis Harris, Lee County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.
The first happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. after two vehicles were involved in a crash at Highway 82 and Fussell Road.
A helicopter for air flight was called in, according to Harris.
Harris said two people were injured as one person was flown out and another was taken by ambulance.
After 4:50 p.m., a hit and run crash happened at Cookville and Highway 82.
Harris said paramedics responded to the car that stayed on the scene.
The Georgia State Patrol is working both incidents.
Both scenes have been cleared.
WALB has reached out for more information.
