Warmer days ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind Monday’s cold front, there’s very little cold air. A strong ridge of high pressure takes over which brings abundant sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures through the week.
Tonight under clear skies lows drop to average low 40s. Watch for areas of dense fog with visibility reduced to less than a 1/4 mile for areas around I-75 and along the GA/FL line.
With drier air and high pressure dominating, look for beautiful sunshine and pleasantly mild upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. This begins a warming trend that’ll continue through the weekend with above average temperatures. High top low to upper 70s around 80 while lows drop into the low-mid 40s and into the 50s the end of the week.
Late week another cold front slides into the region and stalls. Increasing clouds with only a slim chance of rain Friday through Saturday. Isolated showers become likely Monday. Definitely an early taste of spring.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.