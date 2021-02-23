Vets can get food at Dublin VA

DUBLIN, Ga. (WALB) - The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center and the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank of Macon are teaming up to give away food to area veterans.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at buildings 34/35 on the Dublin VAMC campus. Donations will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“During this public health and economic crisis, I’m inspired with the Dublin VAMC employees, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and the selfless volunteers who go above and beyond so that veterans can receive wholesome, nutritious food,” said David Whitmer, medical center director. “Working with our community partners to help our veterans in need is consistent with our mission to serve those who have borne the battle and their families.”
This will be the fourth food giveaway hosted by the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center and sponsored by the Middle Georgia Community Food Banks. At the first three food giveaways, approximately 1,000 boxes of food were distributed to veterans in need.
Because of COVID and to maintain social distancing, this will be a drive-through event to ensure the safety of participants and staff. Veterans should enter the Dublin VAMC grounds from Highway 80, Veterans Boulevard. VA staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide directions.
Recipients will need to show proof of veteran status, such as veteran ID card, retired military ID card, or Veterans Health ID card issued by VA to receive a donation. Eligible veterans also will be asked to complete a short form for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank for their records.
