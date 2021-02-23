Valdosta officials: Keep an eye out for clogged storm drains to help prevent flooding

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With all the recent rain in South Georgia over the last few days, the City of Valdosta wants to remind people to keep the storm drains clean to help prevent flooding.
If you see any clogged ditches, report them to the city’s Stormwater Division.
Here are more tips:
- Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.
- If you see a pile of debris or leaves, you can rake it to the side.
- Help stop it from blocking the storm drain.
- Stay safe while helping out, officials say do not enter a flooded ditch or drain to remove a clog.
- With neighborhood assistance, crews can keep streets clear and reduce potential property damage caused by flooding.
“We can see some localized flooding if storm drains aren’t clean. We kind of charge our city staff with making sure they check these on a routine basis and clean them on our own schedule but we also ask that homeowners and residents in the community, if they see a storm drain outside of their house or down the street from them, to just go and make sure it is clean,” said Ashlyn Johnson, Public Information Officer for the city.
If you notice any broken and or blocked storm drains and are experiencing some form of flooding, call the Valdosta Engineering Department at (229) 259–3530 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and personnel will be dispatched to assist you. If it is after hours, you can call (229) 333–1832.
Officials encourage everyone to help take care of their neighborhood and pick up litter and be mindful of what’s going down the drain.
