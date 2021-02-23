SGMC hits 10K administered vaccines

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) just hit a milestone, administering over 10,000 vaccines.
Administering the most, aside from Phoebe Putney Health System, in the southern regions of the state.
On Friday, the hospital reached 10,700 total vaccines administered.
Hospital officials said they are honored to have reached that many people in such a short amount of time.
Initially planning for about 150 administered doses per day, on Monday, SGMC reached 500 to 600 doses day.
”Initially, we really didn’t know what kind of response we would receive but as soon as we opened up scheduling, the appointments were booking up as quickly as they were becoming available for. That was a positive sign that the community was very interested in getting their vaccinations,” said Erika Bennett, spokesperson for SGMC.
For a short while, they paused first-dose appointments to make sure they had enough for second doses.
But now, they are back accepting first doses.
According to the website, there are appointments available for this week.
