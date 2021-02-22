Plenty of sunshine and warmth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of today’s cold front, showers quickly pushed across SGA! Rainfall amounts were light from a trace to about a 1/4″.
Overnight clearing and seasonably cold as lows drop into the low 40s. With drier air and high pressure building across the region, look for beautiful sunshine and pleasantly mild upper 60s through the afternoon. This begins a warming trend that’ll continue through the weekend with above average temperatures. High top low to upper 70s around 80 while lows drop into the low-mid 40s and into the 50s the end of the week.
Late week another cold front slides into the region and stalls. This keeps rain chances slim Friday through Saturday. Next Monday isolated showers are possible. Definitely an early taste of spring.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.