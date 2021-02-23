Murder victim’s family optimistic, hopeful following arrests

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two and a half years after Gary Jefferies’ death, his family said they believe justice is finally being served for their family, after Albany Police arrested Demetrious Covin and James Michael Hall.
The Albany Police Department (APD) said Covin is charged with murder, and Hall is charged with party to a crime of murder.
They’re both in the Dougherty County jail.
According to APD, Jefferies was found lying on his back, unconscious, and not breathing at a pool house in August 2018.
Jefferies’ family said he was a good man and took care of his family.
They also said their family has experienced a few deaths since his death. His father talked about making sure he’s at every court hearing for his son.
“Of course we’ll be there. Thank God, I’m retired now, and I could be at the court cases to find out what the final decisions will be” said John Bolden, Gary Jefferies’ father.
Bolden said Jefferies was popular throughout Albany, and they’re doing their best to stay positive throughout the process.
APD said there’s another suspect who they only identified by his nickname, but they have to find his real name to track him down.
