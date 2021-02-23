Lee Co. Schools start 5 year plan, reflect on pandemic

Leesburg, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County School Board members want to use their experience learned during the pandemic, to set their goals for the system’s future.
School board members started developing their five-year plan Monday. In Phase One of the process school officials gather information from students, parents, and staff.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Susan Manry, told WALB that means talking to “stakeholders, students, we’re actually asking for parents to be involved and tonight we’re actually working with our board.”
Board members worked on identifying strengths and challenges over the past year. Operating during a pandemic left room for both.
“Our teachers have done a phenomenal job in the face of much adversity,” Manry said. It has been difficult with virtual in our area because not all of our students have access to the same amount of internet service in some areas. So that has been challenging to say the least.”
Board members will now work toward deciding how future school years will look.
“I think it gives us a chance to really reflect on what we’ve done, what’s worked, and how we can improve,” she said.
The plan could be complete as early as June of this year.
