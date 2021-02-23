Cordele sees success during fist day of its new dumpster project

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele’s latest attempt to keep the city clean went successful, according to city leaders.
Two dumpsters were recently put out to help combat illegal dumping.
Monica Simmons with the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce said one of the dumpsters was filled up in roughly three days.
“I think the dumpster program is gonna help. Now this is the first month that we’ve started so I think that’s gonna take a little bit of time,” said Simmons.
Simmons said the location near William’s field did really well.
The location on 24th Avenue, near the cemetery, not so much, and is likely to be relocated.
These dumpsters will go out on the second Monday of the month for a week, every month.
Simmons said it’s not out of the question that those times and dates could be extended.
However, that would have to be discussed in the future.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.