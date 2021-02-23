City of Arlington wraps up first day of early voting

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Arlington wrapped up its first day of early voting Monday with about 30 people showing up to cast a ballot.
Polls closed Monday at 5 p.m. but will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m., according to city officials.
Early voting will last for the next three weeks.
You can cast your vote at 567 Pioneer Road or what’s also known as the Arlington Gym.
Arlington Mayor Raymond Williams said as of Monday afternoon, the first day of early voting went smooth.
“Everything’s running smooth as far as I know of at this moment. Just get out and do what your heart leads you to do. Do it for the betterment of the community,” said Williams.
Seats for city council posts 1, 2 and 3 are on the ballot.
This election is being put on after the city’s November 2019 council election was thrown out after alleged voter irregularities.
