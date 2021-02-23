APD issues a lookout for kidnapping suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a kidnapping suspect.
Tristian Brown, who is wanted on several charges, is possibly in the Palmyra Road and 9th Avenue area.
He is wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks and has tattoos on his back and an NFL tattoo on his face, according to APD.
Brown is wanted on kidnapping, armed robbery and forgery warrants.
Anyone who knows Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call (229) 431-2132.
