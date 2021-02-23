APD issues a lookout for kidnapping suspect

APD issues a lookout for kidnapping suspect
Call APD if you see him (Source: APD)
By WALB News Team | February 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 2:49 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a kidnapping suspect.

Tristian Brown, who is wanted on several charges, is possibly in the Palmyra Road and 9th Avenue area.

He is wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks and has tattoos on his back and an NFL tattoo on his face, according to APD.

Brown is wanted on kidnapping, armed robbery and forgery warrants.

Anyone who knows Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call (229) 431-2132.

APD is on the lookout for Tristian Brown. He is possibly in the Palmyra and 9th area wearing a hospital gown and yellow...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.