Albany kidnapping suspect shot in Worth Co.

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect in a recent Albany kidnapping incident was shot in Worth County, according to both Albany and Worth County law enforcement agencies.
Tristian Brown was identified as a suspect in a kidnapping incident that happened in the 1200 block of Maryland Drive, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
An APD spokesperson said investigators have issued warrants for armed robbery, kidnapping and forgery in connection to that incident. Brown is in the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to the APD spokesperson.
Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker said the shooting happened early Monday morning on Massey Airport Road.
Brown was shot multiple times in the hand and lower chest, according to Whitaker.
On Monday night, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was still under investigation and no charges were filed in the incident.
WALB is working to learn more details about the shooting incident.
