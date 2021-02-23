Albany Area Primary Health Care moves locations for more space for vaccination clinic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) just administered a little over 4,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
After an overwhelming amount of patients wanted the vaccine, they partnered with Phoebe to get more space for their site.
Rhonda Arline, AAPHC director of nursing, said they wanted to give the community a central location.
“It just provides more space for us to vaccinate our patients,” said Arline.
They are in the same building as Pheobe East on Sylvester Road.
Arline said people have been very grateful to receive the vaccine.
“This area was hit so hard by COVID and a lot of our patients have seen their loved ones, their friends pass away with COVID and to see a glimmer of hope with this vaccine has been an overwhelming response for the community,” said Arline.
Arline said if you are concerned about the vaccine, you can talk with your physician or do your own research.
“Moderna has a website and so does Pfizer and they offer a ton of information about their vaccines,” said Arline.
Pam Reynolds, who helps get volunteers to the site, said they are giving the Moderna vaccine.
“This is a free clinic. No one has to pay anything to come here and you don’t have to be a patient of Albany Area Primary Health Care,” said Reynolds.
This site is open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Reynolds said they will be there as long as there is a need.
“There is a hotline number and we have people standing by to take those calls,” said Arline.
Arline said they can vaccinate up to 400 people a day.
