Tuesday marks one year since Ahmaud Arbery slaying

GLYNN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks one year since the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
Arbery died after being shot by Travis McMichael on Feb. 23, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga.
McMichael, along with his father Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, was arrested and charged in connection to Arbery’s death.
The McMichael’s have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Bryan has been charged with felony murder and felony attempt to commit false imprisonment.
The three were arrested in May 2020, almost three months after Arbery’s death, after a video of the McMichael’s chasing down and killing Arbery went viral. Since then, all three have been held in the Glynn County Jail.
