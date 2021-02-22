1 shot outside Albany nightclub

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cuthbert man was shot multiple times outside an Albany nightclub over the weekend, according to the Albany Police Department.
Police responded to the Phoebe Putney East Campus about a man who was shot in his right arm and the right side of his body.
It happened sometime between 2:30-3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 300 block of West Highland Avenue, behind Polite’s Lounge, according to APD.
The victim told police he was standing outside of the club when he was shot. The victim also told police that he wasn’t in an altercation with anyone, and didn’t know who shot him.
A friend took the victim to the hospital and told police they heard a gunshot before finding the victim on the ground, according to APD.
Police said there is no known suspect at this time.
