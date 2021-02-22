Phoebe Sumter delays some COVID shots

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Last weeks’ winter storm that affected most of the country disrupted and delayed COVID vaccine delivery across the nation, and officials at Phoebe-Sumter Hospital announced Monday that they don’t have enough supply of the Moderna vaccine to fulfill all the appointments we have scheduled this week in Americus.
While all other appointments at all other locations will go on as scheduled, Phoebe said they must postpone vaccinations for patients scheduled to receive Moderna second doses Tuesday in Americus.
Officials said they would re-evaluate daily and may have to postpone additional second-dose appointments in Americus this week. All impacted patients are being notified directly, and their appointments are being rescheduled for next week.
They expect to receive additional Moderna vaccine shipments later this week and hope the disruption to their vaccination schedule will be minimal and short-lived.
“Phoebe continues to monitor and manage our COVID-19 vaccine supply closely throughout each day,” Phoebe officials said in a release. “So far, despite limited supply, they have administered more than 30,000 doses and have not run out of vaccines for any vaccination locations.”
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital said Monday that their main vaccination site in Albany is giving Pfizer vaccines, and they have a sufficient supply of those vaccines for this week.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.