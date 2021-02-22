Lee Co. co-manager to resign in May

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One of Lee County’s top officials is resigning.
Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk is resigning after giving the county a 90-day notice.
He will resign on May 21, 2021.
“For 18 years, I have dedicated my life to the Lee County citizens and all of our employees,” Sistrunk said. “My heart and passion has always been to serve our community to the best of my ability, using my best judgment and integrity to protect those that I manage.”
In a copy of a resignation letter he provided to WALB, Sistrunk said on multiple occasions, his position has “been threatened and belittled” by Commissioner Billy Mathis.
“In many instances, he has acted unprofessionally in his role towards management and employees and his latest request went against the morals of my position,” Sistrunk wrote about Mathis in his letter.
Sistrunk said it has been a pleasure to work alongside the “many great people in our community that I love.”
“I will be leaving behind a stable, financial balance, great equipment and vehicles for safety and strong employees that I hope will continue to flourish in my absence,” Sistrunk wrote.
WALB has reached out to Mathis for comment on Sistrunk’s impending resignation.
