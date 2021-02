Showers arrive mid morning and last into mid afternoon. Highs reach the seasonable mid 60s. Drier air dominates most of the rest of the work week. Highs will warm into the lower 70s by the end of the week. Chilly start will moderate from near 40 to the lower 50s. Slight rain chances arrive this weekend and temperatures continue to warm into the upper 70s for hghs and lows into the upper 50s.