Cell phone gets Valdosta man arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 6:30 Saturday evening, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) saw a man, later identified as Richard Brown II, 27, using his cellular phone while driving in the 500 block of North Saint Augustine Road.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and while speaking with Brown, he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle, according to VPD.
Officers located over 100 grams of marijuana, packaged for sale in the vehicle, along with a handgun. The approximate value of the marijuana was $2,000, according to VPD.
Brown was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and misdemeanor violation of Georgia Hands-Free Law.
“We are proud of our officer for finding these drugs before they could be put out into the community,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.