Another round of showers on Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leading into the rest of the night, cloud cover will grow leading to the chance for rain on Monday. Monday’s rain chances will be possible throughout the day, but the best chance will be during the late morning and early afternoon. Rainfall amounts will reach up to tenth and quarter of inch southern Georgia. This should not lead any major problems besides during lunchtime. Temperatures will be in the 60′s across the area on Monday. Showers wrap up by the early afternoon leading to a quiet, cool, and clear night. This will set the stage for the mid-week with cooler highs in the lower 60′s and plentiful sunshine. Sunshine last into the end of the work week, but a small chance for a showers or two appears in the next weekend.