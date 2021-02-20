Tifton Salvation Army needs your help combating donation thefts

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton Salvation Army officials need your help to combat recent donation thefts.
The most recent one was Thursday.
The problem is people are leaving donations outside after hours.
Despite surveillance cameras, officials said people actually cut holes in the Salvation Army’s gate to steal.
The thefts have been reported to authorities.
“It’s unfortunate because if those same individuals would just come to our service center and we have social services where we will give you clothing, we will give you food. That’s what we do, so there’s no need to steal it off the sidewalk,” said Debra Cannon, the director at the Tift Co. Salvation Army Service Center.
Cannon said they appreciate the donations but it’s important that you donate Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. only.
They are looking to put up fencing around the area.
If you’d like to help with that, you can do so. The Salvation Army is looking for more volunteers, along with possibly tinting their display windows or putting blinds over them.
If you are interested in helping, you can call Cannon at (229) 386-1503.
