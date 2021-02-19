Sunny days ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Late afternoon sunshine for some as clearing continued across SGA. Tonight clear and cold as lows drop into the upper 20s low 30s. This kicks off the weekend on a cold note but it’ll be filled with tons of sunshine. Saturday highs top mid 50s followed by milder low 60s Sunday.
A warming trend gets underway as a weak cold front brings scattered showers Monday. Rain quickly moves out for another dry stretch. Temperatures remain near to above average as highs reach low 60s to low 70s and lows low to mid 40s.
Overall mostly dry and warming through the week.
