Southside Pop-Up Farmers Market provides produce to south Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A coalition is working to get fresh produce to people in south Albany.
The Food Justice Coalition hosted a Pop-up Farmers Market Friday on the corner of Oakridge and Radium Springs. The location is near the old Harvey grocery store which recently closed.
Organizers say there are now no grocery stores in south Albany. The pop-up will offer fresh produce until a new store opens.
Southside resident Tashoma Holsey said, “I think it’s great that they are doing this for the local community to make sure we’re getting what we need on this side of town.”
Food Lion announced it would buy Harvey stores last year. Commissioner Demetrius Young said the new store won’t open for at least two weeks.
