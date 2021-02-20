GSW unveils $3.4 million renovated student services building

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is celebrating a state-funded $3.4 million renovation project that will benefit students.
GSW, in Americus, officially opened its newly renovated student services building Friday with a ribbon-cutting.
Officials said the largest benefit for students is that they can now access enrollment services under one roof.
“A student that wanted to get enrolled at GSW had to march all over campus from building to building, working with five different offices in five different locations. We’re able to bring all those together into one place,” said GSW President Dr. Neal Weaver
Weaver said Senator Freddie Powell Sims was a big help in securing the funds from a state bond package.
The renovated facility also comes with a new name, Canes Central.
Weaver said this new renovation comes as student enrollment for the Spring semester is up.
