First Alert Forecast

Sunshine will remain in abundance through the weekend. However, a cold night is in store for most of south Georgia with lows dropping down into the 30′s across the region. This will lead to a few areas of patch frost in a few spots, so leave extra time to defrost those winds in the morning. The rest of Sunday will warm up rather quickly into the middle 60′s under another sunny day. However, clouds will be on the way by the evening setting the stage for rain on Monday. The chance for showers will appear by the late morning and early afternoon. These showers currently look light. Sunshine will makes it’s way back into the extended forecast.