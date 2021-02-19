Thomas County Sheriff’s Office asking public for help identifying suspect who robbed Aden’s Mini Mart

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who burglarized Aden’s Mini Mart in Meigs early Thursday morning.
The burglary happened around 1:50 a.m.
Surveillance footage of the burglary, which can be watched here, showed the suspect tearing through shelves at the mini-mart and pouring stolen items onto what appears to be a sheet.
After filling up the sheet, the suspect secured it and left the mini-mart.
A cash reward for identifying the subject is being offered by TCSO.
If you are able to identify the suspect, TCSO asks that you contact its Criminal Investigations department at (229) 225-3315.
