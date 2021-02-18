Severe threat ends, rain continues

Thursday 6pm First Alert Weather
By Yolanda Amadeo | February 18, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 8:30 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No severe storms but persistent rain with more likely overnight. So far, rainfall amounts have averaged 1-2″ across SGA. Although the flash flood threat has diminish, a few counties remain under a Flash Flood Watch until 7am Friday. Rain tapers off by midday as drier and colder air return on brisk northwest winds.

Gradual clearing follows with extends through the weekend. Finally a sun-filled Saturday and Sunday with highs mid 50s to low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

Milder 60s hold next week with a slight chance of rain Monday. More sunshine into midweek and warmer 70s Thursday.

