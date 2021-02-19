Phoebe: COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping rapidly

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Health System’s top official said COVID-19 hospitalizations “continue to drop rapidly.”
Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president, said system-wide, the hospital system had an average of five new COVID admissions a day over the last week.
“That is less than half the daily average we experienced throughout the month of January,” Steiner said. “Even as our admissions go down, the virus continues to take the lives of more patients. An increase in deaths generally lags several weeks behind an increase in hospitalizations, and unfortunately, we lost nine patients in the last week.”
Steiner said vaccinations are key in preventing more deaths and hospital admissions.
“We are pleased that the state will assist in efforts to increase vaccination numbers by opening a mass vaccination site in Albany next week. While there is no firm date for moving to the next phase of vaccinations and opening up the opportunity to more Georgians, we believe that day is coming soon, and we look forward to protecting more people from the virus,” the Phoebe CEO said.
More vaccination information:
Georgians can register for a vaccination appointment at the state site by clicking here. The site has a section for those eligible under Phase 1A and a section for those not eligible to get updates. Southwest Georgia residents can schedule a vaccination appointment at multiple Phoebe vaccination sites throughout the region by calling (229) 312-1919.
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Phoebe:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 52
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 12
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
- Total inpatients recovered – 2,043
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 241
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 61
- Total vaccines administered – 30,132
