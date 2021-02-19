Lady Trojans from Lee County gearing up for their first region title appearance since 2010

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lady Trojans from Lee County are gearing up for their first region championship since 2010.
And for the first time in school history both the girls and boys teams are playing for the region title in the same season.
The Lady Trojans defeated Valdosta in overtime 39-37 in the semi-finals.
Now, they have a date with Houston County for the region championship.
Lee County and Houston have met twice this season.
The Trojans won the first matchup but in their latest meeting, the Bears got the advantage, defeating Lee County 53-46.
Lee County currently sits at 9-10 on the year, six of those losses coming by single digits.
Head coach Tondra Davis told me this team has persevered through many COVID-19 complications.
Davis told me they played four games down players with girls in quarantine, plus numerous other games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
They still have one player in quarantine, so Davis is sporting a penny jersey during practice, getting in the mix, to help prepare the girls for Friday.
Despite that, Davis said they’re proud they’ve been able to make it to this point.
”I’m very proud of them. Like you said, a lot of ups and downs with COVID. We had girls in the beginning out. I just think our execution is just one, we play as a team, that we are defensively sound. And as defense as well as rebounding. Houston County rebounds well, they move well, things like that. And staying out of foul trouble,” said Davis.
Lee and Houston meet in Valdosta Friday at 6:00 p.m. for the Region 1 6-A Championship.
We’ll hear from the boys Friday ahead of their region title matchup with Valdosta.
