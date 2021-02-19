Dougherty County Public Works prepared for potential flooding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Public Works is preparing for any potential flooding, due to lots of rain throughout the day and night.
Chuck Mathis with Public Works said they’re prepared for the worst.
“We hope that nothing happens, but if it does were prepared as we always have been,” said Mathis.
Chuck Mathis, Assistant Public Works Director, said they take many precautions before bad weather.
“We pump down ponds and low-lying areas, we refuel our vehicles we take the precautions of getting our chainsaws ready,” said Mathis.
He said in Dougherty County, the places that continually flood have placed “force main stations.”
“We went in and put pipes in where we can set up a pump real quick or either have it already set in place. It will pump water out of those potential low line areas into the storm drain systems,” said Mathis.
He said there’s potential for trees to fall in roadways when there are bad weather and high winds.
For this reason, they have chainsaws.
“Ready for any emergency that will come where we need to cut back trees,” said Mathis.
He said they’re also preparing and filling sandbags in case you need them.
“They can come to our main office or either follow the signs that we have out when we start distributing,” said Mathis.
He said if you live in a low-lying area in the county and have a need for sandbags, they’ll provide them.
Mathis said occasionally they place bags where water is flowing across roads or intersections.
If you’d like sandbags, you can go to the Public Works Building or give them a call at (229) 430-6120.
