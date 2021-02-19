Albany Technical College adding two new virtual classrooms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College adds two new virtual classrooms to help with distance learning.
Dean of Academic Technology Troycia Webb said this kind of classroom creates that in-classroom feel from outside.
“This is more interactive and engaging because active students and engaging students are more prone to be successful in their learning and they feel apart of the campus and apart of the class,” said Webb.
She said this system allows for students to interact with the teacher and other students.
“The student doesn’t feel as if they’re just having to read through the power points or watch a prerecorded lecture. They can be training with the teacher and be able to get their questions answered immediately,” said Webb.
In the classroom, the instructor has a monitor showing each student. This allows for students to raise their hands as well as show expression.
“Seeing their faces, seeing the light bulb go off or the confused look so I know whether or not I need to go more in-depth, that has been beneficial for me,” said Ivey Spears, the dental assisting program chair.
Spears said this has been beneficial for her students.
“I can actually interact with them in real-time versus having to back to an email and answer them,” said Spears.
This classroom is a hybrid format. Students can either go into class or attend virtually.
Spears said so far, students have really enjoyed it.
“They felt like they got more from it. They were able to have my one on one attention more than they would just from regular virtual learning that we’ve been doing,” said Spears.
Spears said this option is going to be very helpful during the pandemic.
“Students, even if they have to quarantine at home, they can still be in the classroom at home per se,” said Spears.
Webb said she hopes this brings more engagement from students.
