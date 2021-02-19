Albany church gives food to the community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Ebenezer Christian Center will have a food giveaway from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., or as long as supplies last.
There are no eligibility criteria. Anybody who is in need can receive this gift of love. There will be one box of food per household given, according to Pastor Charlie J. Williams.
The center is located at 2325 South Madison St., in Albany.
No one has to leave the car. Just pull up and pop the trunk, and the items will be placed in your car for you.
