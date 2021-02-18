Third man arrested in July 2020 Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A third man was arrested in connection to a July 2020 Albany homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Dequan Coleman, 19, was arrested Thursday morning in connection to the death of Jamie Maccou.
He was wanted on murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges.
Emmanuel Hill, 20, and Travoski Shealy, 23, were also charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Maccou was killed after he was shot chasing those trying to break into his car in the 2100 block of Thompkins Avenue.
