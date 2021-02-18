South Georgia Technical College Jets win 5th straight game

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - The South Georgia Technical College Jets took their fifth straight and fourth consecutive Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) victory over Andrew College, 81 – 72, in Cuthbert Tuesday. The Jets are currently tied with Albany Technical College for first place in the GCAA with 4 – 0 records. South Georgia State College and Georgia Highlands are also undefeated with 3 – 0 and 2 – 0 performances.
“It was a great team win,” said South Georgia Technical College Interim Jets head basketball coach. “Anytime you can go on the road and get a win in our league, it’s a big deal. Andrew is a tough place to play, not many teams leave with a win.”
Andrew College is now 0 – 2 on the season following their back-to-back losses to South Georgia Tech. The Jets were able to defeat Andrew 93 – 67 Saturday, but Andrew put up a fight on their home court. The Jets started off strong and were up 46 – 31 at the end of the first half. Andrew came out in the second half and cut that 15-point lead to nine-points before the Jets finished up with the 81 – 72 victory.
Tabais Long, a 6′ 5″ sophomore from Atlanta, was the leading scorer for South Georgia Tech with 15 points. He also came away with five rebounds and two steals. Four other Jets were in double-figures. Jalen Reynolds had a double-double night with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The 6′ 7″ sophomore forward from Darien, GA, also had three blocks and one steal.
Jordan Stephens, 6′ 5″ inch sophomore guard from Macon, wound up with 12 points, one rebound, and one assist. Joshua Pain, 6′ 3″ freshman guard from Sydney, Australia, and Marvin McGhee, 6′ 4″ freshman guard from Atlanta, both tossed in 10 points. McGhee also pulled down four rebounds and had two assists. Pain added two rebounds.
The other Jets who came away with points included: Will Johnston, 6′ 2″ point guard from Sydney, Australia, who had eight points, six assists, and one rebound, followed by Dhal Fleg, (4 points), Nikola Sassaroga, and Kallin Foneseca with three points each, followed by Kadeem Wilks with two points.
The Jets will face their biggest test of the season Thursday at 7 p.m. when they host the 16th nationally-ranked Georgia Highlands Chargers in a battle between two unbeaten GCAA contenders. Georgia Highlands is currently 3 – 0 in the conference and 4 – 0 overall.
Following that game in the hangar, the Jets will travel to Rome for a rematch with Georgia Highlands on Saturday, February 20th at 3 p.m. The Lady Jets will host Wallace State Community College at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 22nd, and then travel to Wallace State Community College on Saturday for a 2 p.m. central time game.
