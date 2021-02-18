South Georgia Technical College Jets win 5th straight game

Andrew College is now 0 – 2 on the season following their back-to-back losses to South Georgia Tech. The Jets were able to defeat Andrew 93 – 67 Saturday, but Andrew put up a fight on their home court. The Jets started off strong and were up 46 – 31 at the end of the first half. Andrew came out in the second half and cut that 15-point lead to nine-points before the Jets finished up with the 81 – 72 victory.