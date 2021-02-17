Severe storms possible Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday - A First Alert Weather Day
The severe weather potential moves in Thursday morning and continues through the afternoon. Damaging wind, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are possible. There may be some discreet cells prior to the activity ramping up in the afternoon.
Tonight becoming cloudy with rain and thunderstorms quickly moving into SGA. There’s a Slight Risk for strong-severe storms and a Flash Flash Watch until 7am Friday.
Although the severe threat ends early evening, rain continues into Friday. All areas dry out while clouds take a bit longer clearing. Another blast of colder air filters in which drops highs into the 50s and lows around freezing for the weekend. Chilly but finally a sun-filled weekend.
Isolated showers return Monday otherwise mostly dry and warming through midweek.
