Police report: Woman kidnapped at gunpoint in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman reported to the Albany Police Department (APD) that she was held at gunpoint, robbed, and told she would be killed if she didn’t take the robber where he wanted to go, according to a police report.
The events:
On Friday, Feb. 12, an officer responded to an armed robbery call in the 1200 block of Maryland Drive.
The officer met with the victim who said that around 12:30 p.m. that day, a man she described as white, with tattoos all over his face, wearing a black hoodie and dark pants, knocked on the back door of her residence in the 2200 block of Pembroke Drive. She later told the officer he had NFL tattooed on his forehead and remembered that he had clean, white tennis shoes and he had on a “nice clean leather bookbag.”
The victim reported that she did not immediately open the door to see what the man wanted, but he asked for direction to the Albany Mall. She said the man told her he was in a gang but did not specify which one, according to the report.
She told police she gave the man directions to the mall but said she could not give him a ride because she didn’t feel safe.
The police report then states that the victim said he pulled out a gray handgun and threatened that he would kill her if she didn’t do what he told her to.
The victim said the man then came into the residence and took her purse, cellphone and wallet. She told the officer that he took $250 out of her wallet and then took pictures of all of her credit cards in her purse.
She then reported to police that the man disconnected her landline from the wall, preventing her from calling for help.
She said the man then got into the driver’s seat of her 2015 Toyota Avalon and told her to get in the passenger seat, the report states.
The victim said he drove to downtown Albany to the Synovus Bank on East Oglethorpe Boulevard, all while telling her he would kill her.
She said the man wanted to go to an ATM but he drove through the drive-thru of the bank and the victim wrote a check for $1,000 that the man then had cashed at the bank.
She told police that the man then got onto the Liberty Expressway and got off on South Slappey Boulevard. She said he then took a right onto Homewood Drive and drove all the way to the dead end. She said he then took her through several alleys.
The victim said the man got out of the vehicle behind AJ’s Oyster Bar in the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
She said she then got into the driver’s seat and went to her son’s residence on Maryland Drive.
The investigation
The officer went to Synovus to review video footage. The APD officer reported seeing the victim’s vehicle come through the drive-thru with a white male with brown hair, wearing a black hoodie with the victim in the passenger seat. However, the officer noted in the police report that the man did not have tattoos.
The officer said the video shows the victim pass the man a check and he then sends it through the bank chute and that the victim showed the teller her face. The report says that the man then takes the money from the chute and drives off.
The bank provided the officer with still shots of the man’s face and a printout of the check.
APD said it is acquiring a subpoena for the video footage.
The victim told police that she would be able to recognize the man in a photo lineup.
Ward three Commissioner B. J. Fletcher said she wants the community to be more cautious to avoid situations like this.
”Seniors, kids, anybody, just don’t open your door. it’s not safe. These are no more father knows best days. People that are knocking on doors at noon they’re really not up to no good. We’ve been having trouble off a Whispering Pines area of people claiming that they are security systems and all of that,” said Commissioner Fletcher.
Commissioner Fletcher said she plans on bringing this up in the next city commission meeting.
She said the commissioners have been talking about placing cameras on streetlights throughout the city.
Anyone with any information on this case can call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
