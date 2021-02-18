New details emerge following woman’s report of dog attack in Homerville

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -A woman in Homerville says more should be done after she said her neighbor’s dog attacked her several times.
On Thursday, we learned more from the dog’s owner and animal control who picked up the dog after the last attack.
Sonya Snyder said she’s been attacked by her neighbor’s pitbull ten times.
The last attack left her in the hospital.
Police reports show after the December incident, Alapaha Animal Control was contacted by the sheriff’s office to pick up the dog.
WALB News 10 spoke to that animal control owner, Chuck Jones, who serves as animal control for several counties.
Jones said they quarantined the dog for 10 days and then returned it to the owner.
He said it is up to a judge and the Clinch County Sheriff to decide the dog’s fate.
We also reached out to the dog’s owner, her number appearing on various reports.
When the phone was answered, the person on the line said she didn’t know what we were talking about and that it was the wrong number.
The case is currently under investigation.
Sheriff Stephen Tinsley said once the ordinances are updated, they’ll be applied to the case and decide what’s next.
