Moultrie PD needs help identifying theft suspect

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Police Department needs the community’s help identifying a suspect involved in theft by taking, according to the department.
Police said the incident happened at Walmart on Feb. 14.
The suspect is also believed to be involved in a prior case for the same offense back in Nov. 2019.
Anyone with information concerning the incident or suspect should call the Moultrie Crime Tip Line at (229) 890-5449 or Officer J. Tabor at (229) 890-5500 ext. 3206.
