Longtime Albany figure ‘June Bug’ Griffin passes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man who was well-respected for decades in the Albany area has died.
Milton “June Bug” Griffin, the Dougherty County Board of Education’s most tenured, current board member, died Wednesday at 72.
Griffin had served the students of the system for over 20 years. He was the former owner of Junebug’s Grocery and was active in Dixie Youth Baseball and the Holiday Society Club.
Griffin attended 2nd Mt. Zion Baptist Church. His current term on the school board expires at the end of next year.
“Mr. Griffin was a gentleman and staunch supporter of education,” Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said. “He was a champion for our schools, employees and most importantly, our students. He was a fixture on the board for more than two decades, and his passing leaves a void that won’t be easily filled. We offer our sincerest prayers for peace and comfort to his wife and family.”
Griffin was a retired small business owner who had previously owned and operated June Bug’s Grocery in South Albany. During his tenure on the board, Griffin worked with five superintendents to affect a multitude of improvements to the schools across the county.
As a longtime member of the board’s Building and Grounds Committee, Griffin was charged with reviewing and approving hundreds of millions of dollars in capital improvements to schools and facilities in Dougherty County, most recently including the transformation of Southside Middle School into the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy and the multi-million dollar renovation of Monroe Comprehensive High School.
“His passing is a shock for all of us,” Dr. Dean Phinazee, school board chair, said. “Mr. Griffin was an ardent supporter of public education and a valued member of the board. Our thoughts are with his wife and family as we join with them to mourn such a heavy loss.”
A longtime advocate for youth development and sports, Griffin coached baseball for nearly 30 years.
Funeral plans have not yet been announced.
