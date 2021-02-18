Lee Co. leaders warn of possible flash flooding on roads during Thursday storms

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Stay safe, aware and prepared is the message Lee County leaders are wanting residents to hear as they prepare for severe weather on Thursday.
Officials said they have been in webinars with the National Weather Service as well as in meetings with local emergency responders and county leaders like public works in an effort to stay connected, informed and prepared.
Nikkie Celinski is the 911 Coordinator and Deputy EMA Director for the county.
“As far as preparation, we’re not doing sandbags or anything at this time because, at this time, we’re not at that point of concern,” said Nikkie Celinski, the 911 coordinator and deputy EMA director for the county.
They expect the Muckalee and Kintchafoonee creeks to rise as high as 12 feet sometime this weekend.
If you live on the creeks, officials said you can always be prepared and have your items away from the waterline, but it’s nothing you need to rush out and do right now.
Roads are also on their minds.
Mike Sistrunk is the Co-County Manager and Public Works Director.
“We’ve had crews out today trying to repair the worst potholes, try to make it safe on some of these dirt roads, make sure our buses are safe as well as some of our curves and gutter streets. Try and get all the leaves and debris out of the drainage just to make sure that as much water can flow out there,” said Mike Sistrunk, the co-county manager and the Public Works director.
They want to keep retention pond water levels low so water will stay off of the busy streets, but that doesn’t mean you should let your guard down if you’re driving during or after the storm.
“People do need to be prepared for potential flash flooding in low-lying areas,” said Celinski.
They told us they will be keeping an eye on the weather over the coming days.
Celinski said it’s important you stay up to date with the latest weather conditions. She said you can do that by using the CodeRED app if you’re in Dougherty County or our very own WALB Weather app.
Both can be downloaded on Android and Apple devices.
