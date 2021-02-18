The Georgia roots of Super Bowl LV

“That grass goes back a long way, and it’s one that the University of Georgia has had and been proud of for 60 years,” said Clint Waltz, UGA professor and turfgrass specialist. “We’re in a quality business when it comes to turf, so there’s some things that it has to do. It has to look good, you know, nobody is talking about how pretty their brown yard is. So it’s a good green color, a fine leaf texture, a tight canopy density, which, when you start looking at sports field purposes, for footing and traction and safety for the athletes, that’s where it’s really got an advantage.”