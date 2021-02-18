The Georgia roots of Super Bowl LV

TIFTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Something cool you might not know about Super Bowl LV – the turf it is played on is quite literally rooted here in Georgia.
The field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay was specifically grown in South Georgia, but that type of turf is the very same type that the Georgia Bulldogs football team plays on at Sanford Stadium.
In fact, it was developed in the 1960′s by the University of Georgia and is called Tiftway Bermuda grass, a nod to Tifton, Georgia where it was first grown.
“That grass goes back a long way, and it’s one that the University of Georgia has had and been proud of for 60 years,” said Clint Waltz, UGA professor and turfgrass specialist. “We’re in a quality business when it comes to turf, so there’s some things that it has to do. It has to look good, you know, nobody is talking about how pretty their brown yard is. So it’s a good green color, a fine leaf texture, a tight canopy density, which, when you start looking at sports field purposes, for footing and traction and safety for the athletes, that’s where it’s really got an advantage.”
